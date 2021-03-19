India Post News Paper

Make in India, Asia Pacific, technology transfer on table during Rajnath-Austin meeting tomorrow
March 19
10:06 2021
NEW DELHI: The meeting between US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin and his Indian counterpart Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to take place at 11 am in South Block on Saturday.

Before the meeting, the US secretary will visit the war memorial and also be given a guard of honour of honour at 10:45 am tomorrow
Reliable sources told ANI, “The Asia Pacific, Make in India, technology transfer, deepening of defence and strategic ties are the key agenda items on the table.” Rajnath and Austin are likely to issue a joint media statement after the meeting.

Sections of US media are reporting that Austin may raise the issue of S-400 air defence missile systems from Russia, however, it is learnt that it is not part of the formal agenda

The US defence secretary who arrives this evening will be meeting National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. During his three-day visit, the American Defence Secretary is also expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He is expected to meet the External Affairs Minister in the second half on Saturday. (ANI). 

