India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘Make your year count’: Malaika Arora sends out New Year wish

‘Make your year count’: Malaika Arora sends out New Year wish
January 03
11:37 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Wishing her fans a happy Sunday, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora treated fans to a glamorous sun-kissed picture as she sends out wishes for the new year.

The 47-year-old star hopped on to Instagram and shared a stunning pool picture. In the snap, Arora is seen posing amid the swimming pool as she smilingly posing for the lens.
Clad in a black designer bikini, the mother-of-one flaunts her no make-up look as she ties her hair in a top bun.

Penning down warm wish to fans on the new year, Arora wrote, “Smile, be happy n make your year count …. make 2021 glorious …. happy Sunday.” With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than two lakh fans liked it within an hour of being posted. Scores of fans also chimed into the comments section and sent new year wishes, and left red heart and fire emoticons. 

Of late, Arora has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Malaika Arora was seen enjoying a refreshing session in the swimming pool as she bid adieu to 2020. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Houston opens first public Covid-19 ... - https://t.co/99gyN88P2L Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19VaccineSite #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HoustonHealthDepartment
    h J R

    - January 3, 2021, 6:27 am

    #Ganguly afebrile, conscious and doctors keeping ... - https://t.co/nHVqRlZ1Mq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndianTeam #Jaddu #Kolkata #Natarajan #SouravGanguly #ViratKohli
    h J R

    - January 3, 2021, 6:19 am

    US not to follow UK's decision to ... - https://t.co/selmuVr49Q Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - January 3, 2021, 6:14 am

    US Senate #Democrats slam Republican ... - https://t.co/ZvoWtBfUpr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #DonaldTrump #ElectoralCollegeResults #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - January 3, 2021, 6:13 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.