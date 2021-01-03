Houston opens first public Covid-19 vaccination site HOUSTON: The Houston Health Department opened the US city’s first public Covid-19 vaccine site. “The vaccine is our best shot to help prevent people from getting sick and potentially suffering severe...

Ganguly afebrile, conscious and doctors keeping ‘constant vigil’ on his health KOLKATA: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is presently afebrile, conscious, and communicating verbally, according to the Woodlands Hospital’s medical bulletin. It also said...

US not to follow UK’s decision to delay second doses of Covid-19 vaccine: Fauci WASHINGTON: The United States will not follow the UK’s decision to delay the second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, said top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci. Fauci while speaking...

US Senate Democrats slam Republican Senators for opposing Electoral College results WASHINGTON: US Senate Democrats on Saturday criticised 11 Republican Senators, who announced that they would oppose the Electoral College results of the presidential elections on Wednesday, when the Congress convenes...

Farmers’ protest continues despite rain, cold wave NEW DELHI: Despite rains and the ongoing cold wave across North India, farmers agitating against the Centre’s farm laws stood strong at the borders of the national capital and continued...

‘Make your year count’: Malaika Arora sends out New Year wish MUMBAI: Wishing her fans a happy Sunday, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora treated fans to a glamorous sun-kissed picture as she sends out wishes for the new year. The 47-year-old star...

Over 500 tourists stranded in Manali due to snowfall, Rescue operation underway KULLU: The rescue operation of more than 500 tourists, who have been stranded at the road between South Portal of Atal Tunnel and Solang Nalla in Manali of Kullu district...

Students in Gurugram protest outside their college demanding cancellation of semester examination GURUGRAM: The students of Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya in Gurugram on Saturday held a protest outside their college demanding cancellation of their second-semester examination. The protesters said that the college administration...

Delhi wakes up to heavy rain, thunderstorm on chilly winter morning NEW DELHI: Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas received moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms on Sunday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted “thunderstorms with...

India reports 18,177 new COVID-19 cases NEW DELHI: India reported 18,177 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,03,23,965, the Union Ministry of Health...

UAE-based Indian breaks record for largest greetings card DUBAI: A Dubai-based Indian expat has broken the world record for the largest ‘Pop up Greetings Card’ record, the media reported on Saturday. Ramkumar Sarangapani is currently the holder of the...

Breast cancer surgeon Raghu Ram on Queen’s Honours list HYDERABAD: Eminent breast cancer surgeon Raghu Ram Pillarisetti is named on the prestigious 2021 new year’s Honours list of Queen Elizabeth II. The list has just been published in the ‘London...

PM Modi’s popularity intact over the last six years: Javadekar NEW DELHI: Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader with a definite vision for the development of the country and...

2020: A year of challenge and achievement for Indian nuclear sector CHENNAI: The year 2020 was a challenging year for the Indian atomic sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it still performed remarkably well attaining a major milestone and also...

US Covid-19 cases surpass 20mn mark: Johns Hopkins University WASHINGTON: In yet another grim milestone, the overall number of coronavirus cases in the US, the hardest-hit country in the world by the pandemic, has surpassed the 20 million mark,...

Does India have the doses to fulfil Phase-1 Covid vaccine goals? NEW DELHI: Given that India has set the goal of vaccinating 30 crore people with Covid-19 jabs by July, can the country procure enough doses to fulfil that goal? To vaccinate...

Farmers’ Union to decide on line of action on Saturday NEW DELHI: Farmers’ organisations under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), after a meeting at Singhu border, on Friday said that if the talks with the government on January 4 fail...

India to UK flights from Jan 6, UK-India services from Jan 8: Minister NEW DELHI: Flight services between India and UK will resume from January 6, while those from UK to India will recommence from January 8, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri...

Sourav Ganguly out of danger KOLKATA: Former India skipper and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, admitted to a Kolkata hospital on Saturday after he complained of chest pain,...