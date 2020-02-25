Something went wrong with the connection!

MAKERS India inaugural conference to focus on women equality

February 25
13:46 2020
BENGALURU: In a bid to explore ways to advance equality and inclusivity for women at the workplace, MAKERS India, a Verizon Media brand, on Tuesday announced to hold its inaugural conference here from March 13-14.

Women leaders like Sudha Murthy, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, actor-filmmaker Nandita Das; Nivruti Rai, VP (Data Center) and Country Head, Intel (India); filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari; Shaheen Mistri, CEO of Teach for India and author-screenwriter Anuja Chauhan will be among those taking the conference stage, the organisation said in a statement.

“We are at a pivotal moment in India’s history, with women driving a new narrative for greater equality at the workplace. Women ‘Who Make India’ are rising in every field, influencing a new direction for women across the country,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media.

“But this is a revolution that needs exponentially more voices to succeed. The MAKERS India conference will give Indian women a platform from which to launch the change they want to see and a community to lean on as they speak up and act boldly, to break gender barriers in their world,” he added.

Since its launch in October 2019, MAKERS India has amplified the voices of women, breaking down cultural and societal barriers to take their place in the country’s workforce. As India aims to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025, women will have an increasingly crucial role to play as contributors to economic growth.

The conference will explore the rise, contribution and impact of an increasingly powerful section of women.

“Diversity and inclusion are not just words but precious humane ideas that are under serious threat. All identities need to be respected without being boxed or judged. As a part of the MAKERS India community, we need to hasten the process of change towards a more equal world. And we as women can lead that change,” said actor Das.

The two-day event will explore incredible stories to inspire many more Indian women to join the workforce, ignite real action and change IANS

