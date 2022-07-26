Makita Reciprocating Saws: endurance and high performance

A reciprocating saw is a versatile high-tech power tool, which is valued for its multi-functionality, endurance, and high performance. This type of saw can replace many other devices for you. The tool is used when cutting wood, as well as steel profiles, fittings, pipes, non-ferrous metals, plastic, brick, and foam concrete.

One of the main advantages of the reciprocating saw is that it, unlike a grinder, allows sawing in gassed rooms and explosive areas. Inasmuch as sawing metal objects occurs without sparking.

Better than this type of saw can be only the Makita reciprocating saw.

Any power tool produced by Makita â€“ a respectable Japanese manufacturer, is known as a durable and efficient device. The combination of high-quality standards provided by Makita and the versatility of the saw is everything you need for the perfect tool box.

The best choice of Makita reciprocating saws including most popular models of cordless saws

How to Choose Makita Cordless Reciprocating Saw at UK Planet Tools

Cordless models are the most demanded on the market due to the assured convenience. It is possible to work faster and easily cover large areas when you do not need to be tied to a source of power.

Cordless saws by Makita vary from budget to premium models.

The sales leader is Makita 18v reciprocating saw. Though, there are also models with 40v capacity.

The popularity of the Makita reciprocating saw 18v is explained by the fact that it is ideal for:

systematic pruning of trees in the garden;

regular preparation of firewood for the heating season;

cutting metal and plastic pipes;

cutting foam concrete and bricks in the process of construction and repair;

woodworking in a workshop.



