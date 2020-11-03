India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Maldives grateful to India for being a ‘true friend’: Abdulla Shahid remembers Operation Cactus

Maldives grateful to India for being a ‘true friend’: Abdulla Shahid remembers Operation Cactus
November 03
12:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MALDIVES: Recalling ‘timely and invaluable’ assistance of Indian military to the Maldives in averting the 1988 coup attempt, foreign minister Abdulla Shahid on Tuesday said Male will always be “grateful” to New Delhi for being a “trusted neighbour and a true friend”.

“Today, we remember the brave martyrs of @MNDF_Official and civilians who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Today, we honour our brave soldiers who fought valiantly to protect our freedom and sovereignty. Today, we offer gratitude to the heroes of #3 November,” Shahid tweeted.

“Today is the day to value true partnerships and true friends. The timely and invaluable military support of #India on 3 November 1988 will always be remembered. The Maldives will always be grateful to India, for being a trusted neighbour and a true friend,” he added.

On this day in 1988, a group of Maldivians led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and assisted by armed mercenaries of a Tamil secessionist organisation from Sri Lanka, the People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam tried to overthrow the government of then-president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom. However, they were caught in a shoot out with military forces in Male and were forced to retreat after India Army commenced ‘Operation Cactus’ and deployed paratroopers to the Maldives on Gayoom’s request.

Nineteen Maldivians were killed in the gunfire. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: Indian Navy, United States Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force, & Royal Australian Navy are participating in 24th #Malabar naval exercise that started in Bay of Bengal today: Indian Navy https://t.co/gU4pi33j2K
    h J R

    - November 3, 2020, 1:40 pm

    US Elections 2020: Biden wins all ... - https://t.co/CzeD2XfTb6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DixvilleNotch #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
    h J R

    - November 3, 2020, 12:55 pm

    Special prayers for Kamala ... - https://t.co/ZTUY18GqWj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Democrats #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - November 3, 2020, 11:43 am

    US Congress prepared if poll ... - https://t.co/wUbetMrcrU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #NancyPelosi
    h J R

    - November 3, 2020, 11:22 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.