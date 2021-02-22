Maldives sets daily record of 5K tourist arrivals this year
MALE: The Maldives received more than 5,100 tourists on Monday, the highest daily record yet in 2021, local media reported. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, around 5,000 tourists arrived here and 3,000 this year.
The island country received 160,000 tourists between January 1 and February 20 this year, who were mainly from India, Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan, Xinhua reported. The tourism ministry aims to attract a total of 1.5 million tourists to the country by the end of this year.