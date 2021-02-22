Dubai boy who made Modi’s portrait receives letter of praise from PM DUBAI: A Dubai-based 14-year-old boy from Kerala who had made a six-layered stencil portrait of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gift to him on the occasion of the...

Maldives sets daily record of 5K tourist arrivals this year MALE: The Maldives received more than 5,100 tourists on Monday, the highest daily record yet in 2021, local media reported. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, around 5,000 tourists arrived here...

Asees Kaur: ‘Panghat’ song in ‘Roohi’ has a mad beat MUMBAI: The song Panghat, of the upcoming horror-comedy film Roohi dropped on Monday. Singer Asees Kaur says the number has a mad beat. Kaur has sung the song with Divya Kumar,...

Puducherry: 2nd Congress govt to fall within a year after MP NEW DELHI: Puducherry on Monday became the second Congress government to fall within 365 days after the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government fell in March last year. It is the...

How the Pro Kabaddi League is competing with the IPL in India The scintillating factor that grips viewers tightly to the national game of India that is Kabaddi is the sheer fundamentals of what the sport stands for. Kabaddi is a sport...

Singapore: Indian test Covid-positive despite 2 negative tests SINGAPORE: A work pass holder who arrived from India is among 14 new Covid-19 cases announced on Friday – despite having previously tested negative twice. The 48-year-old came to Singapore...

Indian-origin pharma exec gets 41 months in prison for fraud sales NEW YORK: An Indian-origin pharmaceutical executive has been sentenced by a federal judge in Texas to 41 months in prison for fraudulently selling workout supplements, according to officials. Acting North Texas...

US immigration reform bill will cut green card wait for Indians NEW YORK: Democrats introduced on Thursday a comprehensive immigration reform bill that wants to allow more permanent immigrant status or green cards for professional Indians, who have the longest wait for...

Usha Rao-Monari appointed UN Under Secretary General UNITED NATIONS: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed investment professional Usha Rao-Monari as an Under Secretary General and the associate administrator of the UN Development Programme (UNDP). The announcement on Wednesday...

Pak rejects India’s concerns about Sikh pilgrims ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday rejected Indian concerns about Sikh Yatris visiting Pakistan for pilgrimage and said that they were fully facilitated during the trips. “Pakistan provides maximum facilitation...

India, China seek mutually acceptable resolution of other friction points NEW DELHI: India and China have agreed to push for a mutually acceptable resolution of other friction points at Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang along the Line of Actual Control...

Ind vs Eng: Anderson doesn’t expect reverse swing to play a part in pink-ball Test AHMEDABAD: England fast bowler James Anderson might have torn apart India’s batting line-up in the opening game but the pacer doesn’t expect reverse swing to play the same role in...

Thomas Cook India stock gains after plan to raise Rs 450 cr via preferential issue MUMBAI: Shares of Thomas Cook India rose by nearly 1.7 per cent on Monday after the travel services firm said it plans to raise Rs 450 crore via the issue...

India sends 13 boxes of COVID-19 vaccine to Mongolia MUMBAI: In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, India sent 13 boxes of COVID-19 vaccine to Mongolia on Sunday. The vaccine was sent from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport...

PM Modi to visit Assam, West Bengal today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and West Bengal on Monday to dedicate to the nation and lay foundation stones of several projects, the Prime Minister’s Office...

Confident that Karnataka will make next Khelo India University Games grand success, says Rijiju NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju is confident that the next edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021, scheduled for later this year is...

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over rising fuel prices NEW DELHI: Taking a jibe at the Central government over rising fuel prices, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Union government is doing a great job of...

Joe Biden pledges $2B for COVAX NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden has announced a pledge of $2 billion for COVAX, the World Health Organization-backed initiative aimed at ensuring equitable access to vaccines around the world,...

Biden’s Indian-American cabinet nominee runs into Senate opposition NEW YORK: President Joe Biden’s Indian-American nominee for a cabinet post is at risk of not getting the Senate’s approval after a Democratic Senator announced he would not vote for...