Mallya to be flown, lodged in Mumbai on extradition

June 03
18:06 2020
NEW DELHI: On extradition to India, Vijay Mallya would be flown to Mumbai as the case against him was registered there, sources in the investigative agencies disclosed to IANS on Wednesday.

The fugitive businessman will be accompanied by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. At the Mumbai Airport, a medical team will do his health check-up.

If Mallya lands in Mumbai at night, he will have to spend some time at the CBI office in the city. He will be produced in a court later in the day. If he lands during the day, he will directly be produced in a court, where the CBI will seek his custody. Later, the ED would also seek his custody, sources said.

Hearing Mallya’s plea in August 2018, a UK court had asked the Indian investigative agencies to share details of prison where he would be kept after extradition. The agencies had then shared video of the cell at the Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, where they planned to keep Mallya after extradition.

The agencies had also informed the UK court that post-extradition Mallya would be lodged in one of the high security barracks located in a two-storey building at the Arthur Road Jail complex.

The Arthur Road jail has housed some notorious names from the underworld and the terror outfits. Ajmal Kasab, the sole terrorist arrested for the 26/11 Mumbai attack, was kept in this high security cell. Abu Salem, Chota Rajan, Mustafa Dossa, Peter Mukherjea and the Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud accused Vipul Ambani are or were housed there.

Mallya is wanted in India in the Rs 9,000 crore loan default case involving 17 banks. He lost his appeal in the UK top court on May 14 against extradition to India.

