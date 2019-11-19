Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Mamata warns against minority extremism, Owaisi hits back

Mamata warns against minority extremism, Owaisi hits back
November 19
16:49 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOLKATA: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned against “minority extremism” in an obvious attack on the AIMIM, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back on Tuesday, saying Muslims in the TMC chief’s state are ranked “worst” on development indicators.

Marking a shift in her rhetoric on religious extremism, Banerjee had, at an event in Cooch Behar on Monday, asked people to refrain from listening to “minority extremists” who have their base in Hyderabad, apparently targeting Owaisi, a Lok Sabha MP from that city.

Without naming the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM), Banerjee said, “There are some extremists among the minorities. They have their base in Hyderabad. Don’t listen to them. Don’t trust these forces”.

The TMC boss’s comments did not go down well with Owaisi, who took to Twitter to criticise her.

“It’s not religious extremism to say that Bengal’s Muslims have one of the worst human development indicators of any minority,” he wrote. Later, while talking to a news channel, Owaisi said the message by the TMC supremo only goes on to establish the fact that AIMIM has become a “formidable force” in the state.

The BJP had clinched the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat, which has a sizeable minority population, from the TMC earlier this year. The BJP, which has emerged as the main challenger to the TMC in West Bengal after the Lok Sabha polls, has often alleged that Banerjee and her party’s “appeasement policy” had led to the “rise of minority extremism” in the state.

Owaisi has been trying hard to expand his party’s footprint in the east and recently pocketed the Kishanganj seat in Bihar in a bypoll to make its maiden entry into the state assembly. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will opening of Kartarpur Coridoor revive India-Pakistan ties?

  • No (75%, 173 Votes)
  • Yes (25%, 58 Votes)

Total Voters: 231

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @RepAndyBiggsAZ: Democrats also conveniently gloss over fact that, under @realDonaldTrump's administration, Ukraine received lethal mili…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 19, 2019, 6:11 pm

Houston police honour fallen Indian-American ... - https://t.co/YbbSmLbjRJ Get your news featured use… https://t.co/uDbRCpVQxU
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 19, 2019, 11:36 am

Pak resumes postal mail service with India: Pak media - https://t.co/UuMjnh49p5 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/dqFoKSBwZR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 19, 2019, 11:31 am

#ITF rejects #Pakistan's appeal, nominates Nur-Sultan as venue for Davis Cup tie - https://t.co/RVjCFiOE7a Get you… https://t.co/gp7zOlKFIS
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 19, 2019, 11:27 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.