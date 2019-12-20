Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Mamata’s UN remarks ‘irresponsible’: Kishan Reddy

Mamata’s UN remarks ‘irresponsible’: Kishan Reddy
December 20
16:32 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HYDERABAD: Describing the remarks of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking a UN-monitored referendum over the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC as “irresponsible”, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said the international community has nothing to do with the CAA.

Maintaining that India gave citizenship to many immigrants earlier also, the Minister of State for Home said the Centre is constantly keeping a watch on the law and order situation in various states and issued advisories twice.

“Earlier also we gave citizenship some people from Pakistan and Bangladesh during the past five and a half years. Muslims were also given. This (CAA) is not against any religion or region. “Mamata Banerjee is irresponsibly seeking the involvement of the United Nations. This is inviting foreign countries to interfere in our affairs,” Reddy told PTI over phone.

“I dont know why she is making such irresponsible comments as the chief minister of a state, he added. Challenging the Modi government to go for a UN- monitored referendum over the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC, Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday the BJP will have to quit if it fails such a “mass vote”.

Addressing a rally at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged the BJP was trying to brand the protests against Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) as a fight between Hindus and Muslims in the country. “We have regularly been giving instructions to states.

So far we have given advisories twice. Law and order is a state subject. We have asked them (states) to be vigilant and ensure that the law and order is under control,” he said when asked about the protestsin some parts of the country.

He said the Northeast which witnessed large scale protests over the CAA is “peaceful” and blamed some individuals and political parties for the unrest in some places. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does the Indian Govt needs good Economic Advisors?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @PTI_News: Anyone born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born before 1987 is a bona fide Indian citizen according to law; no ne…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:23 am

RT @PTI_News: Government is ready to accept suggestions, if any, from people who are staging protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: Off…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:20 am

National Sikh Front backs Citizenship Act - https://t.co/d12Ld7JrpB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP… https://t.co/Zw55zvc0nJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:14 am

#Indian-Americans, students hold protests against CAA in US cities - https://t.co/JPAwjRl7b7 Get your news feature… https://t.co/bzx8fVkrxg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.