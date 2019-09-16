Something went wrong with the connection!

Man held at Delhi airport with smuggled gold

September 16
16:28 2019
NEW DELHI: An Indian has been arrested at the Delhi airport on his arrival from Saudi Arabia for allegedly smuggling gold worth over Rs 27 lakh by concealing it in speakers and bucket handle, customs officials said on Monday.

The passenger, who landed at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday from Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah city via Bahrain, was intercepted by the customs officers after he had crossed the ‘green channel’, the officials said.

A personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of two gold rods and two circular gold disks, weighing 780 gm, concealed inside bucket handle and speakers, the officials said.

The value of the gold is approximately Rs 27.71 lakh. The gold has been seized and the person arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act.

For the purpose of customs clearance of arriving passengers, a two-channel system has been adopted under which the green channel is for passengers not having any dutiable goods, while the red channel for those having dutiable goods. PTI

