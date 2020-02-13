Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Man on Bangkok-Delhi flight suspected of coronavirus infection, quarantined after landing: SpiceJet

February 13
16:21 2020
NEW DELHI: A passenger on board a SpiceJet Bangkok-Delhi flight was quarantined on Thursday after he was suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus, the airline said in a statement.

The passenger was quarantined by the Airport Health Organisation after the plane landed at Delhi airport, it said. “On February 13, 2020, a passenger travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-88 operating between Bangkok and Delhi was suspected of Coronavirus infection,” the SpiceJet spokesperson said.

“He was seated on seat no. 31F and was the only passenger in that row. The said passenger was quarantined by Airport Health Organisation (APHO) after landing in Delhi,” he added. More than 1,300 people have died in China till date due to the virus. In India, three cases have been confirmed so far.

Two Indian crew on board the cruise ship off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan had said on Wednesday. PTI

© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
