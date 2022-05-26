India Post News Paper

Mandala launches new HQ at Devon Avenue

Mandala launches new HQ at Devon Avenue
May 26
16:17 2022
Mandala Board President Dr. Umang Patel

Mandala Board President Dr. Umang Patel

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Mandala South Asian Performing Arts launches New Headquarter at National India Hub on  May 19 2022 at 2642 W. Devon Avenue, Chicago .

Invited guests Alderwoman Debra Silverstein, Alderman Andre Vasquez Jr of Chicago’s 40th ward,  Ranjit Singh Consul Chicago, Mandala Board President Dr. Umang Patel and Paragi Patel, PranitaNayar,officials from the West Ridge Chamber of Commerce and Rogers Park Business Alliance, and senior officers from the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, and the John. D. And Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

Mandala will use this space, beginning June 1, for community classes, open rehearsals, and special programs. Among the first activities will be the Mandala Makers Festival, which runs June 16–26 indoors and outdoors in the Devon Avenue community. For more information about that event, visit makersfestival.mandalaarts.org.

 Nayar says, “Since its inception in 2014, Mandala has successfully engaged Chicagoland audiences in the rich diversity of South Asian Performing arts traditions through professional performances, artistic education, and community engagement. Still, Mandala cherished its deep connection to the community of artists, students, and audiences of Devon, where Mandala has steadily increased programming over the last several years. Having established its place as a force in the Chicago arts scene, Mandala Arts is committed to supporting and empowering the South Asian diaspora community whose traditions, identities and practices that the organization represents. Finally, with the opening of this space, Mandala is able to call Devon home, both in our hearts and in our organizational roots.”

Pranita Nayar addressing audiences

Pranita Nayar addressing audiences

Prominent Physician  Dr. Umang Patel, President of Mandala Arts  welcomed the guests and said “I am delighted to be a part of the team in bringing the South Asian Cultural Hub on Devon Ave and added it will regenerate the  vibrancy of Indian culture through arts, dance and music while resurrecting the ideals of Gandhianism.”

Alderwoman Debra Silverstein o welcomed the establishment of India’s cultural center on Devon Ave and said she is honored to see the revitalization of not just the development of the ward, but revitalization of arts and culture of South Asian heritage. The 50th ward is home to a large population of South Asians and through the Mandala Arts center, we will be able to connect with each other in celebrating the colorful diverse cultures.

Alderman Andre Vasquez Jr of Chicago’s 40th ward in his address said that it warms his heart to see the showcasing of India’s rich cultural heritage on Devon Ave brought by Mandala Arts and added this cultural center transcends language, it transcends culture, and it allows us to tell the beautiful stories that depict the enduring culture of South Asia.

Tags
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

