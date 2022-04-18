India Post News Paper

Mandeep Singh wins North India bodybuilding Championship in Panchkula

April 18
12:25 2022
PANCHKULA: Mandeep Singh, from Chandigarh, was declared the overall winner in the Bodybuilding North India and Tricity competition category at the 2nd edition of “NPC North India and Mr Tricity” bodybuilding and physique championship held at Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5 Panchkula here on Sunday.

The mega event was organised by the National Physique Committee (NPC) North India – the renowned bodybuilding organisation in India under the banner of NPC Worldwide USA.
Addressing the media, Atinderjeet Singh, NPC State Head, Chandigarh said, “NPC is the most coveted and important calendar event in the world of bodybuilding as it acts as a qualifier for the country’s most prestigious bodybuilding competitions – Amateur Olympia and Sheru Classic.”

“Moreover, the title holds a great significance as it provides a platform for athletes to showcase their talent and helps in channelizing the energies of youth in the right direction,” he added. The championship was held in different weight class categories – 60 kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 85kg and 90kg and above in Bodybuilding North India and Tricity categories.

In Bodybuilding North India and Tricity 65-70 kgs weight category, Sharik won gold, while Sandeep and Deepak Awana bagged silver and bronze medals. In the 70-75 kgs weight category, Afzal Khan bagged gold, while Rishav and Sarfaraz Ansari settled on 2nd and 3rd positions.

Mandeep Singh – a Chandigarh lad clinched a gold medal while Sunmeet Gill and Sidhant Singh Janiwal won silver and bronze respectively competing at 85kgs respectively.

In NPC junior men’s physique, Krishan Gopal won the gold medal while Anmol Singh bagged silver and Simrandeep Singh bronze respectively. While participating in the open weight category, Akashdeep Sandhu clinched a gold medal, while Anesh Beniwal and Balram Kumar stood 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The competition was also held under these categories – Classic Physique North India and Tricity – up to and including 5.7 feet, 5.9 feet, and 5.9 feet overall respectively. Men’s Physique North India and Tricity up to and including 5.7 feet, 5.9 feet, and 5.9 feet. (ANI)

