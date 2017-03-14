Mandi Theater celebrates Women’s Day

CHICAGO: Over 200 people participated at Women’s Day celebration 2017 at Ranaregan Community in Carol Stream on March 4. The celebration was organized by Mandi Theater Group of Chicago and was supported by Bhartiya Senior Citizens of Chicago among others.

The program began with a welcome to Neeta Bhushan, the new Consulate General of India in Chicago, by Mandi Theater’s Alka Sharma and BSC’s Parasotam Pandya.

This was followed by Little Girls Fashion show, mono acting with a series of “Beti Bachao” stories highlighting India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign. CG Neeta Bhushan congratulated and offered best wishes to all women on International Women’s Day. She distributed appreciation certificates to all participants.

At the end of the program, CG Neeta Bhushan opened the local women’s Art and Photography exhibition.

JAYANTI OZA

