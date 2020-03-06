Mandu: Beautiful palaces, canals & a fairy tale love story

Mandu, a small town on the edge of Malwa Plateau in Madhya Pradesh, is surrounded by forests and has a historical significance. History tells us that the founder of this town was Raja Bhoj, and it was once a royal retreat.

The town is a monument of love, romance, and affection, as it is believed that this place is associated with the love legend of Prince Baz Bahadur and singer Roopmati, the beauty of the city. The relationship of the Muslim prince with the shepherdess Hindu girl was, however, destined to fail.

The Mandu region has many beautiful palaces, baths, beautiful canals, and artistically crafted pavilions, bringing out the age-old fairy tale love story with all its magnificent pomp. Rock cut caves with enchanting paintings decorating the walls and ceilings are added attractions.

Antiquity and artistry merge here to bring some marvelous structures. The massive gateways to Mandu are an example of this ancient artistic excellence. It is a city of monuments like Alamgir, Bhangi, Rampol Darwaza, Jehangir Gate, and Tarapur Gate.

Mandu is one of the few places where the scarce Baobab tree grows.

Climate

Mandu experiences a tropical climatic condition all through the year. The temperature ranges from 35°C to 20°C during summers. Winters (October to February) are cold and pleasant. Monsoons (July to September) have medium level annual rainfalls.

History

The city was referred to as Mandavgarh under the rule of Parmara rulers in the 11th and 12th centuries. However, the name was changed to ‘Shadiabad’ (meaning happiness) by Alauddin Khilji, who gained control over the city in the 13th century.

After the conquest by the Mughals in the 19th century, the town was ruled by Hoshang Shah, the son of Dilawar Khan.

Tourist attractions

Jami Masjid: Built-in 1454, the Jami Masjid is the most majestic building in Mandu. It is designed after the Omayyad Mosque of Damascus. The best view of this monument is from the Ashrafi Mahal rising in front of it.

Hoshang Shah’s Tomb: A massive, foursquare monument with a vast dome, constructed in AD 1435, it is the oldest marble structure in India and depicts typical Hindu influences. An inscription on the right jamb of the door mentions the name of Ustad Hamid, who was involved with the building of the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Jahaz Mahal: It is one of the most famous monuments in Mandu, this ship-like structure was erected by Ghiyas-ud-din, son of Mohammed Shah, for his harem. According to legend, this harem was home to 15,000 maidens. There are two lakes on the east and west side of the palace that create a perfect illusion of a ship with its rectangular shape.

Hindola Mahal: It’s a large hall supported by sloping buttresses which, resembles the supports of a swing. According to legends, both the Jahaz and Hindola Mahal were popular with the Mughals for partying on monsoon evenings.

Champa Baoli: Champa Baoli is an interesting step-well on the north edge of the tank situated there. It was a popular hot-weather retreat and featured cold wells and bathrooms.

Baz Bahadur’s Palace: The Rewa Kund is a tank of sacred water from the river Rewa, another name for the Narmada. This is the place where the love of poet-prince Baz Bahadur and Rani Roopmati flourished. Baz Bahadur’s Palace was constructed in 1509 beside the Rewa Kund.

Roopmati’s Pavilion: Roopmati’s Pavilion is situated on the very edge of Mandu Fort. It is a very romantic building, a perfect setting for fairytale romance!

Nilkanth Temple: Nilkanth (literally, the blue-throated one; another name of Lord Shiva) is a shrine dedicated to Shiva.

How to reach

By train: The nearest railhead is Ratlam railway station, which is about 125 km from Mandu. It is well connected to the rest of the major cities in India and is a critical junction in the western railways.

By Air: Indore Ahilyabai Holker Airport is the nearest airport to Mandu. Mandu is about 100 km from the airport.

By Bus: State-owned buses connect many cities in Madhya Pradesh to Mandu. Buses are available from Indore, Bhopal, Ratlam, and Ujjain.

