Mangalsutra Designs for the Modern Woman

June 01
18:10 2022
We have all seen gold and black necklace being put around the bride’s neck during the wedding ceremony. This mangalsutra necklace has a long history in the Indian culture and its purpose is for protection of the sacred bond from negativity and evil spirits.

If you are planning a wedding, or your loved one is getting hitched, you should check out the collection of dainty and beautiful mangalsutras from Mia by Tanishq. These mangalsutra designs flawlessly blend tradition and modern vibe to ensure that you get the best of both worlds!

Types of Mangalsutra

Over the many decades of the ritual of the mangalsutra being worn by the bride, many styles have come and gone. Today you can choose from the classic mangalsutra designs that contain a centre piece which is surrounded by a gold and black beaded chain.

Or you can also opt for new designs of mangalsutras like floral designs, silver mangalsutra, coloured designs, and more.

Bracelet Mangalsutra

One of the unique mangalsutra designs is the bracelet mangalsutra which has grown widely popular today. This gives a modern twist to your traditional mangalsutra design, and makes it super convenient while also increasing its style quotient.

Bracelet mangalsutras are super easy to style since they are daintily placed on your wrist rather than around your neck, which keeps their gold and black design away from the neckline and doesn’t allow it to interfere with your outfit.

The bracelet design looks super chic and modern, making it a great mangalsutradesign if you are a young bride, value convenience, or want a comfortable mangalsutra that can be worn to your workplace every day.

How To Style

In today’s day and age, women are no longer hiding their mangalsutra in the shadow of their dupatta but flaunting them with style. However, in order to do this, you must understand what kind of mangalsutra to wear according to your lifestyle.

If you are someone who usually wears Indian clothing like suits and sarees, you might want to go with a mangalsutra that has a traditional vibe and matches the traditional style that you embody. You might like a mangalsutra design that has more gold than black beads to accentuate your features more.

If you are a working woman who likes to dress professionally everyday, then going with a minimalist mangalsutra may best suit you. This will ensure that your mangalsutra doesn’t come in the way of your everyday style but seamlessly blends in with whatever you put on.

And, as we have already discussed above, going with a bracelet mangalsutra can also be a great choice for a professional setting.

Get the Best Mangalsutras Online

Shopping for mangalsutras has always been a very important part of the wedding ceremony. The style and design is carefully chosen, and in the age of online shopping, this process has become much easier. All you need to do is go online, search for your favourite jewellery, find the mangalsutra you like, and add it to your cart!

It’s literally that simple, but even shopping from the comfort of your own home comes with a few demerits. You might get scammed, or sent a low-quality mangalsutra when shopping from jewellers you don’t recognise.

To ensure that this doesn’t happen to you, it can be helpful to shop for mangalsutras from jewellers that you can trust and have built their credibility over the years. One such jeweller is Mia by Tanishq, here, you can find every design of mangalsutra, ranging from traditional designs to modern bracelet designs that you will love.

So, shop for the best jewellery from Mia by Tanishq and have a shopping experience as flawless as your wedding will be!

