Manish Sisodia to function as Nodal Minister for COVID management in Delhi

April 16
14:28 2021
NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia would be functioning as Nodal Minister for COVID management in the national capital, said the Delhi government on Friday.

He will also be responsible for inter-ministerial coordination till further orders.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting today over the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the city. Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officials will also be presented at the meeting.

On the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, the city has reported over 10,000 fresh cases. As per the latest health bulletin, with this, the total COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stand at 7,84,137, including 54,309 active cases, 7,18,176 recoveries, and 11,652 deaths.

In an effort to curb the spread of the contagious virus, the Delhi government has also imposed a weekend curfew in a view of the grim coronavirus situation in the national capital from Friday. (ANI) 

