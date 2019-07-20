Manjushree Khaitan takes over as Kesoram chairman

KOLKATA: B K Birla Group flagship Kesoram Industries on Friday said its board has re-designated Manjushree Khaitan, younger daughter of Basant Kumar Birla, as chairman of the company.

Khaitan was Executive Vice-Chairperson of the company earlier.

The group’s patriarch BK Birla, who had been chairman of the Kolkata-based company, passed away in Mumbai on July 3 at the age of 98.

“The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today re-designated Manjushree Khaitan, Executive Vice- Chairperson, as Chairman of the board with immediate effect,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Khaitan has, with immediate effect, also relinquished her position as Executive Vice-Chairperson and will continue on the board as a non-executive director, the filing said. PTI

Comments

comments