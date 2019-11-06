Something went wrong with the connection!

Manmohan appeals to take forward Guru Nanak”s message

November 06
16:12 2019
CHANDIGARH: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Wednesday appealed to all to take forward Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev’s message of mutual love and respect to ensure an equitable society.

Advocating that peace and harmony was the only way forward to ensure a prosperous future, he hoped the Kartarpur model would be replicated in future too for lasting resolution of conflicts. “Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s eternal message of oneness of god, religious tolerance and peace can pave the way to end sectarian violence”, which Singh said was the biggest challenge facing the world.

“Punjab is Guru Nanak Dev ji’s karam bhoomi. How will we keep Guru Nanak Dev ji’s legacy alive if it’s youth is wasted with drugs, water is becoming poisonous and women are being disrespected. It is the most crucial question on his 550th birth anniversary,” he said at the special commemorative session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to mark the 550th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was the special guest at the historic session, where Punjab Governor VPS Badnore, Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, were also present along with several MPs as well as MLAs from Punjab and Haryana.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh honoured the vice president and the former prime minister, Governors of Punjab and Haryana, and Chief Minister of Haryana with gold and silver commemorative coins, mementos, and sets of books. PTI

