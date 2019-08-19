Manmohan Singh elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha JAIPUR: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Monday. He was declared elected unopposed as the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations...

Yamuna to breach danger mark this evening, Kejriwal urges people to move to safer places NEW DELHI: Water level in the Yamuna is expected to cross the danger mark this evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, urging people in low-lying areas to move to...

Dozens wounded as series of blasts rock eastern Afghan city JALALABAD: Afghanistan’s independence day was marred by bloodshed Monday when a series of explosions shook the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, wounding dozens of people including children. As many as 10...

There is ‘jungle raj’ in BJP-ruled UP: Mayawati LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati Monday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over law and order situation in the state, saying there is a “jungle raj”...

Buyers can’t be made to wait indefinitely, says Delhi consumer forum; asks Unitech to refund Rs 33L NEW DELHI: The Delhi State Consumer Commission has observed that homebuyers cannot be expected to wait indefinitely for the possession of flats and directed real estate firm Unitech to refund...

Pooja, Navjot in World Championship squad in absence of opponents NEW DELHI: Wrestlers Pooja Dhanda and Navjot Kaur, who failed to book berths in the Olympic categories, made it to India’s World Championships squad on Monday without entering the mat...

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020 MUMBAI: “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, starring Kartik Aaryan, is slated to be released on July 31 next year, the makers announced on Monday. Producer Bhushan Kumar took to Twitter to share...

’13 Reasons Why’ successful at empowering youth: Christian Navarro NEW DELHI: Despite all its controversies “13 Reasons Why” has managed to resonate with the audience and actor Christian Navarro believes empowering young people has been one of the major...

Lachen, Sikkim: Hiking, bird watching in an alpine climate The town of Lachen, located in the northern part of Sikkim, is one of the most beautiful places in India. A small town at an altitude of around 8,838 feet,...