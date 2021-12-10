India Post News Paper

Manohar Lal Khattar welcomes SKM’s decision to suspend farmers’ agitation

December 10
10:47 2021
CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday welcomed the decision of the Samyukta Kissan Morcha (SKM) to suspend its year-long protests against the three farm laws.

“I welcome the decision of the Samyukta Kissan Morcha to suspend the agitation after the assurance given by the Central Government. Jai jawan Jai Kisan” read Khattar’s tweet roughly translated from Hindi.
Earlier on Thursday, SKM finally decided to end their year-long protest against the three farm laws, which were enacted last year and repealed on the first day of the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament, after it received a formal letter from the government agreeing to their pending demands, including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In a press statement, the SKM said, “Government of India, through the Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, sends a formal letter to Samyukt Kisan Morcha agreeing to several pending demands of the protesting farmers. Samyukta Kisan Morcha formally announces the lifting of the morchas at Delhi Borders on national highways and various other locations in response. Current agitation stands suspended. Battle has been won and the war to ensure farmers’ rights, especially to secure MSP as a legal entitlement for all farmers, will continue.”

SKM dedicated this victory of the struggle to around 715 martyrs of the movement, including those who died in Lakhimpur Kheri, said the press release. “SKM congratulates all the protesting farmers and citizens, and their supporters wholeheartedly for waging an unprecedented struggle and for the glorious gains of the movement,” said the release.

SKM decided to postpone the celebration due to the untimely death of CDS General Bipin Rawat.

In order to ensure that the Centre is keeping to its commitments, SKM will hold its meeting on January 15 in Delhi. (ANI)

BJPFarmers ProtestIndiaFightsCoronaJai jawan Jai KisanManohar Lal KhattarNarendraModipoliticalRakesh TikaitSamyukta Kissan Morcha
