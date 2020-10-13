India Post News Paper

Manoj Kumar Bharti appointed as next Indian Ambassador to Indonesia

October 13
14:33 2020
NEW DELHI: Manoj Kumar Bharti, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Indonesia, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday.

In an official statement, the MEA said, “Manoj Kumar Bharti, presently Special Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Indonesia.”
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the statement added. (ANI)

