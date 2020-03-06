Something went wrong with the connection!

Manushi Chhillar: I like to doodle

March 06
15:33 2020
MUMBAI: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is making her Bollywood debut opposite actor Akshay Kumar in “Prithviraj”, says she has been into doodling for some time now and that it’s something she does to explore her creative side whenever she gets a chance.

“I have been into doodling for some time now and it’s something that I do to explore my creative side whenever I get a chance. I travel with a cute blackboard and chalks to the sets and in the breaks, I like to doodle,” Manushi said.

Manushi, while shooting on the sets of “Prithviraj”, showed a glimpse of her doodling skills as she revealed a very important clue about the character of her debut film — princess Sanyogita.

“From the time my director met me, he told me that remember ‘you are princess Sanyogita — you should roar like a lioness!’ It shows the resolve, the spirit and courage of Princess Sanyogita and it made me understand how I have to depict her and her life on screen,” she said. IANS

