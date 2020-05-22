Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Manushi Chhillar joins Lionel Messi, Rohit Sharma in global campaign against COVID-19

May 22
12:03 2020
MUMBAI: Former Miss World and Bollywood debutant Manushi Chhillar has been roped in for a global campaign against the novel coronavirus. She joins Indian cricket superstar Rohit Sharma, besides global football icons Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale, David Beckham and Mesut Ozil among others in the effort.

Manushi has joined a fitness brand for a super star-studded initiative aimed at raising funds for those affected by the coronavirus. She is part of a global campaign titled Home Team Hero.

Manushi says: “Superly excited to become a part of the global Adidas campaign Home Team Hero Challenge. It is an opportunity for the world’s athletes and creators to unite and help make a difference with their workouts for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic globally and I’m proud to be doing my bit for the #COVID19FUND.”

Manushi said that she likes to follow football as a sport.

She said: “No one knows this but I’m actually a very sporty person and I do like football as a sport. So, it’s thrilling to be associated with an initiative that has so many sporting legends and icons of the world coming forward to help.”

Manushi added that the world “needs each and every individual to stand up and support those in need and I am pleased to be working towards this common goal through the challenge”.

Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film “Prithviraj”.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, “Prithviraj” is based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay as Prithviraj, while Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life.

