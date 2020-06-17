Modi warns China: India capable of giving a befitting reply NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sent out a clear signal on the India-China stand-off that resulted in the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, saying India won’t tolerate...

China sends mixed signals to India over border stand-off NEW DELHI: China on Wednesday continued to send mixed signals with its support for peaceful resolution of the stand-off in Ladakh on the one hand, and laying claim in the...

US for peaceful resolution of India-China standoff in Ladakh NEW DELHI: The US says it supports peaceful resolution of the stand-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh where at least 20...

Ladakh face-off: PM convenes all-party meet on Friday NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an all-party virtual meet on Friday to discuss the situation along the India-China border, his office said on Wednesday. The meeting comes...

China claims sovereignty over Galwan Valley; refuses to comment on Chinese casualties BEIJING: China on Wednesday claimed that the sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh “always belonged to it” but underlined that Beijing does not wish to see “more clashes,”...

Anurag Kashyap on shooting in post COVID-19 era NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap feels shooting is an organic process, and it will take time for the industry to adapt to the new normal in the post COVID-19 era....

155 Indian cos have over $22 bn investments in US: Report NEW DELHI: A total of 155 companies with origins in India are responsible for generating over $22 billion in investments and nearly 1.25 lakh jobs in the US, according to...

Markets open in red on Wednesday then turn green MUMBAI: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade and then turned positive. The Sensex of the BSE opened at...

Pak concerned over India becoming UNSC non-permanent member ISLAMABAD: As India gears up to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), Pakistan has expressed serious concerns over it, calling it “not a moment of rejoice,...

Global COVID-19 cases top 8.1 million: Johns Hopkins University WASHINGTON: The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 8.1 million mark, while the death toll surged to over 441,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of...

Toilet flushing can spread coronavirus faster in air: Study BEIJING: Next time when you visit a public toilet, put the lid down before you flush. A new Chinese study has warned that flushing a toilet generates strong turbulence in...

Taj Mansingh, five other hotels to become COVID care centres NEW DELHI: In a bid to strengthen the health infrastructure and meet the increasing demands of beds in the fight against deadly Coronavirus, the Delhi government has converted Taj Mansingh...

India sees highest corona deaths of 2,003, cases cross 3.54L NEW DELHI: India witnessed the highest number of fatalities due to novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in last 24 hours, with 2,003 people losing their lives to the pandemic and registered...

China tried to unilaterally change status quo in Ladakh: MEA JUNE: India on Tuesday hit out at China for unilaterally attempting to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, which led to the...

Rajnath meets Jaishankar, CDS, army chief again over Ladakh situation NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a second meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Bipin Rawat and Indian Army chief, Gen. M.M. Naravane...

Guterres ‘concerned’ about deaths along LAC in Ladakh, urges restraint UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and asked the two nations...

Pak rejects MEA statement on Indian High Commission officials’ harassment NEW DELHI: On a tragic day when Indian soldiers were involved in a violent border skirmish in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, almost in parallel the Pakistan foreign office lashed...

Why’s PM silent, hiding on killing of soldiers: Rahul NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday again questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘silence’ on the India-China stand-off in Galwan Valley in Ladakh and said the nation needs to...

Why not give insurance cover for mental illness: SC to Centre, IRDA NEW DELHI: Amid the raging debate over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is alleged to have been depressed before his apparently died by suicide on June...