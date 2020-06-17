India Post News Paper

Markets open in red on Wednesday then turn green

June 17
11:34 2020
MUMBAI: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade and then turned positive. The Sensex of the BSE opened at 33,438.31 points and touched a high of 33,700.48 points. The Sensex touched a low of 33,332.96 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 33,605.22 points.

The Sensex is trading at 33,668.72 up by 63.50 points or 0.19 per cent. On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,876.70 after closing at 9,914.00 points.

The Nifty is trading at 9,862.30 points in the morning.

