Mass evacuation begins in Philippines as super typhoon Rai approaches MANILA: Tens of thousands of people residing in the central and southern Philippines are being evacuated as typhoon Rai approaches the country, a media report said. Typhoon Rai is undergoing...

Vijay Deverkonda, Ananya Panday starrer ‘Liger’ to release in August 2022 NEW DELHI: After much wait, makers of Vijay Deverkonda, Ananya Panday starrer ‘Liger’ have finally locked August 25, 2022, as the theatrical release date of their sports-action drama. Helmed and...

PM Modi will address farmers, scientists on natural farming today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers and scientists across the country on Thursday in the ongoing summit on natural and zero-budget farming being held in Gujarat. The...

Scindia inaugurates flight from Guwahati connecting North East to western India NEW DELHI: In an effort to connect to North-East states with the western part of the country, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off an IndiGo non-spot inaugurating...

Kohli-led Indian Test squad departs for South Africa tour MUMBAI: Virat Kohli-led Indian red-ball squad departed for South Africa to lock horns with Proteas in the three-match Test series. India and South Africa will lock horns in the Test...

We fought together, defeated oppressive forces: PM Modi on Swarnim Vijay Diwas NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas, recalled the great valour and sacrifices by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and the Indian Armed Forces...

Wedding Trends 2021-2022 NEW DELHI: Dr. Meher Bharucha Sarid, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at The Wedding Art shares wedding trends for your happily ever after: Look West: Florals are going western in...

India-Bangladesh ties: A role model for neighboring countries Jubeda Chowdhury Bangladesh-India bilateral relations are a role model in the world, in terms of relations among neighboring countries. They are deep and have evolved over time. India is seen...

World Democracy Summit 2021 This year saw several democratic countries become autocratic or dictatorial, for example, Myanmar, while US President Joe Biden inaugurated the first White House virtual ‘Summit for Democracy’ last week, addressing...

Soak in the serenity and beauty of Bhimtal NEW DELHI: Would you like to spend Christmas eve with a candlelight meal and a beautiful view of a lake Or how about ringing in the New Year with a...

BLACKOUT – Book review of a debut novel Capt Krishan Sharma India Post News Service “Blackout” starts out strange and gets stranger, in the best way possible. (The work of fiction relays, which Arya has crafted to be...

CDS chopper crash: Group Captain Varun Singh passes away NEW DELHI: Group Captain Varun Singh, who was injured in a military chopper crash on December 8, succumbed to his injuries. He was the lone survivor of the chopper crash...

Australian PM tests for Covid-19 following casual contact SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tested for Covid-19 late Tuesday after coming into a casual contact. The testing followed his attendance at a school graduation ceremony in Sydney last...

Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO NEW DELHI: The Omicron variant is spreading at an unprecedented rate, the World Health Organization has said. WHO Director-General Tedros A. Ghebreyesus said that a total of 77 countries have...

Diesel, petrol prices largely steady since Diwali NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies yet again kept fuel prices unchanged across major Indian cities on Wednesday. Accordingly, diesel and petrol rates in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre...

Australia’s Qantas to open direct flights from Australia to Rome NEW DELHI: Australia’s largest airline Qantas will soon extend its services to provide the nation’s only direct flights to continental Europe. From next June, Qantas will offer return flights three...

11 Chief Ministers to visit Ayodhya today AYODHYA: Eleven Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states will be in Ayodhya on Wednesday to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The chief ministers were in Varanasi for two...

US COVID deaths surpass 8 lakh, Biden prays for loved ones left behind WASHINGTON: Deaths from the COVID-19 in the US has surpassed the tragic numbers of 8,00,000 on Tuesday (local time) with President Joe Biden saying all “loved ones” left behind are...

Maharashtra govt slashes RT-PCR rates to Rs 1,975 from 4,500 MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has once again slashed the price of the RT-PCR test at Mumbai airport. In the beginning, the price was Rs 4,500. Then it was cut down...