India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Massive demonstrations erupt in Iraq against Chinese Oil company

Massive demonstrations erupt in Iraq against Chinese Oil company
August 09
13:53 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s law enforcement forces fired live bullets to disperse a demonstration near the headquarters of a Chinese oil company in the southern governorate of Maysan on Sunday.

A local media quoted eyewitnesses who told that the demonstrators clashed with the security forces in the al-Kahla district, southeast Maysan.
“The security forces used live bullets, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators who gathered at the front gates of PetroChina headquarters,” an eyewitness said.

“Some demonstrators sustained varying injuries in the clashes. Many have been arrested as well,” the eyewitness continued. “The demonstrators demanded sparing some water for the marches of the district and improving the services and infrastructure,” another eyewitness said.

Earlier today, Shafaq News Agency quoted a source who said that PetroChina might decamp from Iraq if the demonstrations near its sites in the southern governorate of Maysan continue to jeopardize the safety of its employees.

The source who is familiar with the matter revealed that the company said it might relocate to another governorate or leave the country if the demonstrators continue to hamper the company’s security and the safety of its workers.

“If the Chinese company leaves the country, Iraq will lose 500 thousand barrels a day,” the source said, adding “more than 5000 Iraqis will also lose their jobs.”

“Locals from the al-Kahla area demand the company provide them with potable water and electricity. However, this is not within the mandate or capabilities,” the source continued. “It also resolutely rejected offering more job grades,” the source added.

PetroChina is one of the major oil and gas producers and distributors in China, engaged in a wide range of activities related to oil, gas and new energy, and sustainably provides energy and oil products for economic and social development. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Chinese Oil CompanyIraqIraq China RelationsLaw Enforcement iraqworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 05th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Opening Soon Near You

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.