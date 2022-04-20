India Post News Paper

Matter introduces MatterEnergy 1.0, India’s first active liquid-cooled 2 Wheeler EV battery pack

April 20
13:30 2022
  • The High Voltage, High-performance Battery Pack created with tenets of safety, security, reliability, and performance
  • Equipped with a Super Smart Battery Management system
  • Battery pack to power Matter’s upcoming 2W EV which is slated for launch in 2022

AHMEDABAD: Matter, a technology start-up, is glad to unveil the MatterEnergy 1.0 battery pack with unique core characteristics such as an Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System and a Super Smart Battery Management System. The battery pack is developed with future mobility in mind, enabling greater range while guaranteeing vehicle safety. Matter has always focused on technology, research, and innovation emphasizing safety, security, reliability, and performance, and has developed the battery pack with Indian environmental and usage conditions in mind. 

Battery pack’s salient features:

  • High power density
  • Battery Pack with IP67 rating
  • Super Smart BMS for optimal system efficiency, security, and reliability
  • Sensor systems are used to guarantee optimal battery performance
  • Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System
  • High Voltage Energy Pack for performance 2 Wheelers

Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO, Matter said, “As the safety and performance of battery-powered electric vehicles are integral to their viability and acceptability, Matter has developed a highly purpose-built battery pack that will meet the needs of the E2w industry. For electric vehicles to become mainstream it is pivotal that we focus on the product development cycle that is simulation intensive, thoroughly tested, and validated for reliability and safety. This approach is very important to be considered while designing and developing the battery pack. Matter Energy 1.0, a breakthrough futuristic battery pack is fully charged and ready to power the EV 2W landscape in India.”

The battery casing is built of lightweight metal which is also thermally conductive when compared to other materials. Matter has prioritized the safety, battery life, and performance of the pack, and the Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System (IITMS) used in the battery pack is an active liquid cooling system that ensures the optimum performance of all constituents of the pack.

India, being the home to an extraordinary variety of climatic conditions and geographies, the technology needs to be resilient to the diversity that the country has to offer. What distinguishes Matter is its analysis-driven product development strategy and continuous innovation, which includes the Battery Pack Technology, Battery Management System (BMS), and the Integrated Intelligent Thermal management System, which have been designed and built with the heterogeneity of the country in consideration. MatterEnergy 1.0 has been developed in-house with key innovations over the last few years including super-smart BMS that has been developed to specifically ensure a high level of safety, security, reliability, and performance.

About Matter

Matter is a technology innovation start-up guided by its vision to be the most dynamic company driving India to a sustainable future. United by this vision and driven by a goal, Matter takes pride in leveraging its technology expertise and futuristic technology solutions to empower every individual with the option to choose a cleaner alternative. Since its inception in January 2019 at Ahmedabad, Matter has invested extensively in technology development with the “Innovate in India” approach for the development of futuristic electric vehicles platforms and for energy storage applications. Matter has designed and will manufacture electric 2 Wheelers for the Indian market, this year.. All the powertrain components for Matter’s products have been designed by its team in-house and sourced locally. Matter’s range of mobility products will redefine the user experience incorporating best-in-class technologies and innovation.

