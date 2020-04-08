Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Maulana Saad in quarantine in south east Delhi: Sources

Maulana Saad in quarantine in south east Delhi: Sources
April 08
14:41 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi who is at the centre of controversy for holding a congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat despite prohibitory orders from the government is living in self quarantine at the residence of his close associate in south east Delhi, said sources.

The Maulana most of the time lives in the Markaz residence or at his ancestral home in Kandhla, said sources. Markaz Chief is said to be apolitical but has been controversial since he made way to the top post contrary to the advice of the shura which led to the division of Tablighi Jamaat.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch issued second notice to the Markaz Chief under section 91 of the CRPC, but not sought his personal appearance, his lawyers said.

Markaz Chief lawyer Fuzail Ahmed Ayyubi said, “Pursuant to the registration of FIR, Markaz has extended its cooperation to all steps undertaken by the police authorities.”

In future as well full cooperation will be extended by Markaz with regard to the investigation in the said matter.

The Markaz has been at the centre of the storm as the government has quarantined at least 25000 Jamaat members in different states and is still trying to trace all contacts.

The Congress has sought an inquiry into the whole issue. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “A sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court should conduct an inquiry so that the truth should come out as to who was at fault.”

He said that the issue should not be communalised, as every Indian is united in the fight against the deadily disease.

Slamming the government Gehlot said, Rahul Gandhi raised the issue on February 12 and if government had stopped the people from coming to India or screened them properly at the airports, the Virus would not have spread so much.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also demanded action against the culprit.

But there are questions that should be answered – “why the National security advisor Ajit Doval went to the markaz at 2 a.m. in the night and talked with the Maulana and he should tell what transpired between them.” asked Surjewala.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will President Trump declare a complete lockdown in US?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @htTweets: #NewsAlert | Afghanistan government to release 100 Taliban prisoners: Official (AFP news agency)
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 8, 2020, 9:36 am

IATA predicts risk to 25 mn jobs ... - https://t.co/ejhC7w2WQt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/TAilsQ39Fb
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 8, 2020, 9:33 am

COVID-19 set to derail India's affordable housing ... - https://t.co/Z13F5N2T1D Get your news featured use… https://t.co/n9jjfwdxMv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 8, 2020, 9:29 am

#SC says doctors, nurses are 'warriors', need protection - https://t.co/j2WNTxL4RK Get your news featured use… https://t.co/v5cUpNflcL
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 8, 2020, 9:26 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.