Mauritius: An island paradise in the Indian Ocean

Mauritius is the premier holiday destination island on the Indian Ocean. It’s a famous honeymoon location, and is also ideal for a relaxing trip with your family. The amazing beauty and natural aesthetics of this country will definitely leave you spellbound.

Calling Mauritius an island paradise is no overstatement. A single visit to the country, its vast sandy beaches, deep green forests, amazing historic locations and indulging in its delectable local cuisines will be memories to forever cherish. Mauritius is undoubtedly among the prettiest places you are ever going to visit, which is why it is often at the top of the list for newly-weds for the perfect, private honeymoon. It has tons of famous and amazing beaches, where you’ll want to lay on the sand and swim in the clear waters all day, and then head out for a delicious bite in the restaurants nearby.

Indeed, Mauritius’s food is one of its many charms, with a scrumptious mix of flavors from Europe, India and even China. Take a scenic boat tour, with the vistas calming you through and through, or toughen up and trek up the Les 7 Cascades, a group of seven waterfalls in a forest, a famous Mauritian trek. Visit the historic Le Morne Brabant, where slaves used to hide in refuge from the countries of nearby, and also check out Eureka, a 19th century Creole house preserved in perfect condition to make a fascinating museum of the times that have passed. The great Mauritian nightlife and endless avenues to shop make Mauritius an even better and complete place to visit. This breathtaking island is one place you cannot miss in this short life!

Belle Mare Plage Beach

Mauritius is home to a vast number of beaches scattered across the entirety of its perimeters and with such a vast array of beaches to choose from, picking the perfect beach that you want to spend a relaxing day at often becomes a hard chore. Ranging from powder soft white sand beaches fringed with rows of palm trees to coarse black sand beaches bordered by rocky cliffs and boulders, the vast variety of beaches in Mauritius is stunning. Out of all these beaches, one of the most well-renowned beaches on the eastern side of the island is the Belle Mare Plage beach.

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden

Popularly famous by the name of Pamplemousses Botanical Garden and one of the most visited tourist attractions in Port Louis, the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden (SSR Botanical Garden) is the largest such garden in Mauritius. Featuring an extravagant variety of exotic and rare species of plants along with some endemic animals on the verge of getting endangered, this massive garden covers an area of over a whopping 37 hectares!

Seven Coloured Earth of Chamarel

While Mauritius is mostly globally renowned for its jaw-dropping beaches, the island is home to a vast variety of other geographical phenomena that you will not find anywhere else across the world. One such extremely curious natural phenomenon is the Seven-Coloured Earth or the Terres de 7 Couleurs. This world-famous attraction is a of unique volcanic origin where the earth took seven distinct colors and on which no plant grows. Located in the remote region of Chamarel, the land of the seven colors is a treasure not to be missed.

Trou Aux Biches

A small town situated on the northwestern coast of Mauritius, Trou aux Biches is a much-loved tourist destination, and those who want the sun-and-sea experience minus the inevitable crowds come flocking to this city. Literally translating to ‘Deer’s Watering Hole’, Trou aux Biches, with its beachside hotels and classy restaurants and bars is the ideal Mauritian beach resort renowned for being one of the best beaches in the country for sunset watching. Once little more than a sleepy little fishing village, Trou aux Biches is now home to classy tourist resorts and hotels right beside the ocean, and has a chic neighborhood that makes it one of the most frequented tourist towns in the country. With stellar stretches of sand along the beachfront that continue unbroken for miles, Trou aux Biches is, despite its growing popularity, one of the cleanest and least crowded beach holiday destinations in Mauritius.

Ile Aux Aigrettes Nature Reserve

Ile Aux Aigrettes is a 26-hectare nature reserve 800 meters towards the southeast off the coast of Mahebourg bay and has gained popularity over the years as an ecotourism destination. Unlike Mauritius, the most of which was formed by volcanic rocks, Ile Aux Aigrettes was primarily formed from coral limestone and it is pretty low-lying. It has a scientific research station which works towards the preservation of the numerous rare and endangered plant and animal species.

Casela World of Adventures

As the name suggests for itself, the Casela Nature Park is famous as Casela World of Adventures. Covering an area of over 250 hectares, this park is a haven of nature, adventure and wildlife activities. It is situated in the Cascavelle, a Mauritian village on the west coast of the island. Surrounded by sugarcane fields and with the majestic Rempart Mountain as a background view, the Casela nature park is an ideal destination for enjoying a tropical wildlife experience with family and friends. It was inaugurated back in 1979 and since then, new activities were added continuously, transforming it into one of the most visited place in Mauritius. Perhaps, it wouldn’t be incorrect to say that the Casela World of Adventures is one of the most extensive natural parks in all of Mauritius and also in the world with its own forest-like ambience, animal stockade, canyon and waterfall.

HOW TO REACH MAURITIUS

By air: Mauritius has flights from almost all over the world. It is very well connected to the rest of Africa, major cities of Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For Indians, it shouldn’t be a problem availing flight services to Mauritius from Mumbai and Delhi. The Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport is the major gateway to Mauritius. Located at Plaisance, it is about 50 km from the capital city of Port Louis. While Air Mauritius is the home carrier operating a network of local and international routes, there are international airlines like Air India, Air France, British Airways, Emirates and South African Airways that provide services from their home bases as well. There are no direct flights from the US and Canada to Mauritius; it takes around 24 hours to reach Mauritius from New York City, for example. The best options are via London or a continental European city such as Paris.

