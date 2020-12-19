India Post News Paper

Mayank Agarwal becomes third-fastest Indian to score 1000 Test runs

Mayank Agarwal becomes third-fastest Indian to score 1000 Test runs
December 19
11:11 2020
ADELAIDE: Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Saturday became the third-fastest Indian player to register 1000 runs in the longest format of the game. Agarwal achieved the feat against Australia on day three of the ongoing first Test here at the Adelaide Oval. The batsman has taken 19 innings to register 1000 runs in the longest format of the game.
The Indian opening batsman hit a boundary off the bowling of Mitchell Starc in the very first over of day three and as a result, he brought up his 1000 runs in Test cricket.

Vinod Kambli is the fastest Indian batsman to register 1000 runs as he achieved the feat in 14 innings while Cheteshwar Pujara is the second-fastest having achieved the feat in 18 innings.

Sunil Gavaskar had gone past the 1000-run mark in his 21st innings in Test cricket. India bundled Australia out on 191 in the first innings of the first Test after Umesh Yadav, Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah’s heroics with the ball. The visitors were 9/1 in the second essay when the umpires ended play on the second night.

The 62-run lead with nine wickets in the bag could prove to be crucial as the wicket isn’t getting any better for batting. Mayank Agarwal (5) and nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah (0) will look to start afresh after battling it out against Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the dying stages of the second day. (ANI) 

