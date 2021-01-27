India Post News Paper

Mayawati condemns violence by protesting farmers, urges Centre to repeal agri laws

January 27
10:58 2021
LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday condemned the violence during the farmers’ protest in the national capital on Republic Day and said that the Central government must take this incident very seriously. She appealed to the Central Government to withdraw the three agricultural laws so that no such incident happens in the future.

“Whatever happened during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day in the country’s capital, Delhi yesterday, it should not have happened at all. This is very unfortunate and the Central government must also take it very seriously,” the BSP chief tweeted.

“It is an appeal to the Central Government to withdraw the three agricultural laws immediately and end the long-running agitation of the farmers so that no such untoward incident can happen again,” she added.

83 police personnel were injured, with several public and private properties being damaged in this act of vandalism by the rioting mob, said the Delhi Police in a release.

As per Delhi Police sources, 15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during the farmers’ tractor rally yesterday. So far, 5 FIRs have been lodged in the Eastern Range.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI) 

