Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announces her bid for Re-Election

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot confirmed her re-election bid for the office of Mayor of Chicago.

“I don’t look or sound like any other mayor we’ve ever had before, and I’ve had to fight to get a seat at the table. And, like so many in our city, I’ve had to fight to have my voice heard,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “That’s why I’ll never back down from fighting every day to turn your voice into action.”

“When we got knocked down by COVID, we came together as a City and we got right back up. Because that’s who we are – and that’s how we’ve been able to make so much progress, despite all that’s been thrown at us.

“Of course there are tough challenges ahead. We have a lot of work to do, because change just doesn’t happen overnight. But together, we will make our city safer, fairer, and more equitable for all. Now, let’s get back to work.”

Since assuming office following her historic election in 2019, Mayor Lightfoot has undertaken * Increased Chicago’s minimum wage to $15 an hour for hundreds of thousands of workers.

Expanded funding for community-based violence prevention and implemented measures to combat gang violence. Championed the creation of a new civilian police oversight body, advancing Chicago on a path toward police reform. Forged an equitable and inclusive vaccine distribution program and made unprecedented investments in public health, with a particular focus on the communities most devastated by the virus. Passed transformative, unprecedented budgets, including historic investments in affordable housing, youth programs, mental health and environmental justice.

Comments

comments