Mayors from 8-Bay-area cities come together to celebrate Diwali event

India Post News Service

With a noble intent of serving humanity beyond identities and to address the problem of Hunger, many organizations came together on the occasion of Diwali. Mayors, Mayor-elects from 8 cities across the bay area attended this special function.

On November 22, several Indian organizations across the Bay area came together to celebrate the “Community Diwali” event. The event saw the presence of mayors and mayor-elects from across

Eight Bay Area Cities (Bob Woemer – Livermore, Sanjay Gehani – Foster City, Lily Mei-Fremont, Alan L Nagy – Newark, Barbara Halliday- Hayward, Melissa Hernandez- Dublin, Dave Hudson- San Ramon, and Karla Brown- Pleasanton) and representatives from local school districts, Indian community organizations (RANA,HAF,MMBA etc.), and Jewish communities, among others.

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh who had organized the Diwali event, provided an update regarding its volunteering efforts for COVID-19 service (in partnership with Sewa International) which includes serving 4000+ families in the Bay area by distributing 5000 masks with the help of 150+ dedicated volunteers.

A unique program “Sewa Diwali” caught the attention of all attendees. Under the banner of “Sewa Diwali” (where Sewa translates to selfless-service) hundreds of organizations and volunteers came together to address the need of Hunger, both nationally and locally. Across the Bay Area over twenty cities and fifteen partner organizations have participated in the Sewa Diwali initiative and till date collected over 7000+ pounds of food. This effort is ongoing for the next couple of weeks.

Livermore Mayor, Mr. Bob Woemer told the gathering that he is happy to be part of the celebration and Livermore appreciates the Indian community for their service efforts. He also presented to HSS a Diwali proclamation on behalf of Livermore City. Foster City Vice Mayor Sanjay Gehani mentioned the spiritual aspect of the festival and per Hindu philosophy the assertion that there is something beyond the physical body & mind which is purer, infinite & eternal aatma. Diwali is an event to light the inner light of our mind. All other mayors in their remarks echoed similar sentiments.

Esteemed guest – Dr T.V Nagendra Prasad (Hon. Consul General of India – San Francisco) shared his thoughts regarding Diwali & importance of helping the local community. Other notable attendees included Mr.Sarvajna Dwivedi, President, CEO and Co-Founder of AngioSafe Inc. and Mr. Ved Nanda, Distinguished University Professor of Law at the University of Denver and President of HSS America Zone.

All of the notable attendees provided short speeches (Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown had sent a recorded message), conveying their thoughts about the celebration of Diwali and the Hindu

values and principles that underscored the importance of serving and collaborating with local communities. The event also showcased various Indian cultural performances of dance and

music.

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs. The festivalusually lasts five days and is celebrated during the Hindu lunar month Kartika.

About Sewa Diwali Project (sewadiwali.org) :- Organizations and individuals practicing Sewa Dharma – “Service to Humanity is Service to Divinity”. Food drive to feed the hungry and bring smiles. Collaboration of Communities, Yoga schools, Gurdwaras, Hindu/Buddhist/Jain temples, Spiritual, Linguistic and Indian socio-cultural Organizations collectively serving local community.

Comments

comments