McDonald/APIA scholarship for minority students

McDonald/APIA scholarship for minority students
October 15
11:43 2020
India Post News Service

CHICAGO:  As the current pandemic continues to disrupt the school year for students across the country, McDonaldâ€™s commitment to educating and supporting future leaders remains unchanged. McDonaldâ€™s recently awarded $500,000 in scholarships to 55 Asian and Pacific Islander American (APIA) college freshmen through the first ever McDonaldâ€™s/APIA Scholarship Program.

Often labeled as a model minority, there are tremendous educational and economic disparities within the APIA community that are often overlooked. Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders and Southeast Asian Americans are less likely to have a college degree compared to rest of the segment. COVID-19 has also brought economic hardships to the APIA community with one-in-five likely to be unemployed according to Pew Research Center, directly impacting a studentâ€™s ability to pay for higher education.

The McDonaldâ€™s/APIA Scholarship recognizes the disparities within the community and seeks to help bridge the gap, while providing much needed financial support and opportunities for APIA students. This underscores McDonaldâ€™s celebration of community and inclusion, which are core values of the brand.

Below is a snapshot of this yearâ€™s diverse scholarship recipients:

30 students (55%) are Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders and Southeast Asian Americans

53 students (96%) are first-generation immigrants

20 students (36%) are the first in their family to go to college

42 students (76%) live below the poverty line

 Ninety-five percent of McDonaldâ€™s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

