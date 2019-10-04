McDonald Education Expo: College preparation and beyond

SURENDRA ULLAL

CHICAGO: The North South Foundation (NSF) will hold the McDonald Education Expo 2019 at Northern Illinois University (NIU) Conference Center in Naperville, a southwest suburb of Chicago, October 12 from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

The purpose of this event is to help parents, high school students to plan for college education and beyond, as changes take place at faster rates in all spheres of life and many need a road map to realize their dreams and passions.

There will be a number of speakers covering a wide range of topics. Many aspiring children and parents are in the dark on how to navigate this subject, while others are overwhelmed in choosing the right path and making the right decisions. The complexities arises from many dimensions: there are 2,000 colleges to choose from; education costs are rising like health care costs; some careers are becoming obsolete and new ones emerging; there are hundreds of careers to chose from; the criteria for choosing a specialty and institution; graduation rates; and how to manage stress, sanity and balance in life.

The event is an opportunity to learn more about the issues, meet admission officials, listen to testimonials from graduates, professionals, consultants, and financial advisors, and get questions answered.

The event is free but registration is required and accepted at a first come first serve basis. One can register at www.northsouth.org. Complementary lunch is available. Donations are accepted.

NSF is a voluntary organization started in 1989. It provides college scholarships to poor students and conducts academic competitions among K-12 students in the US with more than 90 chapters nationwide. It is well known for its children shining in events like Scripps Spelling Bee, National Geography Bee, Math Olympiad.

It also provides online workshops and coaching in math, science, geography, SAT/ACT, universal values and life skills.

Among the institutions participating will be College of Dupage, Northern Illinois University, Illinois Institute of Technology, University of Illinois, Purdue University, and Tennessee Technology University Other presenters will include Effert Financial Solutions, Edmit Admissions Consultants, Business Excellence, Inc., Legal and IP Counsel, McDonald’s Educational Initiative, and an elected official.

For more information, contact convener Porus Dadabhoy at 630 532 3469.

