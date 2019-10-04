Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

McDonald Education Expo: College preparation and beyond

McDonald Education Expo: College preparation and beyond
October 04
11:30 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SURENDRA ULLAL

CHICAGO: The North South Foundation (NSF) will hold the McDonald Education Expo 2019 at Northern Illinois University (NIU) Conference Center in Naperville, a southwest suburb of Chicago, October 12 from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

The purpose of this event is to help parents, high school students to plan for college education and beyond, as changes take place at faster rates in all spheres of life and many need a road map to realize their dreams and passions.

There will be a number of speakers covering a wide range of topics. Many aspiring children and parents are in the dark on how to navigate this subject, while others are overwhelmed in choosing the right path and making the right decisions. The complexities arises from many dimensions: there are 2,000 colleges to choose from; education costs are rising like health care costs; some careers are becoming obsolete and new ones emerging; there are hundreds of careers to chose from; the criteria for choosing a specialty and institution; graduation rates; and how to manage stress, sanity and balance in life.

The event is an opportunity to learn more about the issues, meet admission officials, listen to testimonials from graduates, professionals, consultants, and financial advisors, and get questions answered.

The event is free but registration is required and accepted at a first come first serve basis. One can register at www.northsouth.org. Complementary lunch is available. Donations are accepted.

NSF is a voluntary organization started in 1989. It provides college scholarships to poor students and conducts academic competitions among K-12 students in the US with more than 90 chapters nationwide. It is well known for its children shining in events like Scripps Spelling Bee, National Geography Bee, Math Olympiad.

It also provides online workshops and coaching in math, science, geography, SAT/ACT, universal values and life skills.

Among the institutions participating will be College of Dupage, Northern Illinois University, Illinois Institute of Technology, University of Illinois, Purdue University, and Tennessee Technology University Other presenters will include Effert Financial Solutions, Edmit Admissions Consultants, Business Excellence, Inc., Legal and IP Counsel, McDonald’s Educational Initiative, and an elected official.

For more information, contact convener Porus Dadabhoy at 630 532 3469.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Did PM Modi’s speech in UN Put that of Pak PM Imran Khan in poor light

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Malaysian PM raises Kashmir issue at UNGA, alleges India 'invaded and occupied' Kashmir - India Post-… https://t.co/GF0vv5WBJa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:38 am

19-year-old held in case of attack on journalist in Delhi's CR Park - India Post-https://t.co/WoLfYGsxZc DELHI: A 1… https://t.co/d5o4nbvWFj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:25 am

Boeing did not include 'key safeguards' on 737 MAX: Report - India Post-https://t.co/wD55HznAsp YORK: Boeing left o… https://t.co/l8d19zV8Wz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:23 am

New Google Internet protocol under anti-trust probe: Report - India Post-https://t.co/9QN4vtkRfB FRANCISCO: Google… https://t.co/gTJtgukzQH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:21 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.