India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

MEA calls UN official’s remark on violence against women in India as ‘unwarranted and unnecessary’

MEA calls UN official’s remark on violence against women in India as ‘unwarranted and unnecessary’
October 06
10:05 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India on Monday termed the UN Resident Coordinator’s statement regarding recent cases of violence against women as “unwarranted.”

The Ministry of External Affairs criticized United Nations official for the statement on the recent cases of violence against women in India and said that the investigation process is still underway, “any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided.”

Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, told the United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, “Some unwarranted comments have been made by the UN Resident Coordinator regarding some recent cases of violence against women.

UN Resident Coordinator in India should be aware that these cases have been taken extremely seriously by the government.”
He further added: “Since the investigation process is still underway, any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided. The Constitution guarantees equality to all citizens of India. As a democracy, we have a time-tested record of providing justice to all sections of society.”

Earlier today, UN in India had put out a statement regarding the alleged rape cases occurring in Hathras and Balrampur regions of Uttar Pradesh in India.

“Cases of the alleged rape, murder in Hathras, Balrampur are another reminder that women, girls from disadvantaged social groups are at greater risk of gender-based violence,” said UN in India.
The Hathras case sparked enormous outrage with a series of intense protests being observed across the nation, demanding punishment for the accused.

The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    MEA calls UN ... - https://t.co/35d0FmFSsg Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DalitWomanFromHathras #DalitWomenGangRapes #HangRapist #HathrasRapeCase #HathrasVictimCremated #IndiaRapeCases #JusticeForManisha #Manisha #Political #UNResidentCoordinator #UPGovt
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 4:35 am

    @timesofindia: Peace, economic progress not possible in J&K unless Aug 5 decisions are reversed: Farooq Abdullah https://t.co/C3ynqoHLhu https://t.co/gmXCLKSRo6
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 5:58 pm

    @republic: Delhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs, climb to the top of points table. Catch live updates here- https://t.co/pMIxE2bua5
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 5:57 pm

    India sees China digging in for winter ... - https://t.co/Q2BJagHAzZ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #CCP #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndiaDefeatsChina #IndianArmy #LAC #MilitaryTalks #NarendraModi
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 1:18 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.