India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Media, journalists lost their independence after Taliban takeover: Report

Media, journalists lost their independence after Taliban takeover: Report
January 18
10:22 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KABUL: Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, media and journalists have lost their independence in the crisis-torn country, local media reported.

On Monday, the Home of Freedom of Speech, in a statement, expressed concern about the situation of media, Afghan journalists, freedom of speech, and freedom of media after the Taliban takeover, Khaama Press reported.
The statement said that media and journalists in Afghanistan have lost their independence and they have systematically been censored by de facto authorities in Kabul.

Censorship has different roots and that most of the roots belong to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the statement said.

“Afghan media and journalists have been pressurized by the intelligence of the IEA unprecedentedly and they want to turn the media into their propaganda platforms. The intelligence has succeeded to do so to a certain extent because they are using different methods as a threat, force, and pressures,” Khaama Press quoted the statement.

The Home of Freedom of Speech has claimed that the Taliban go to the newsrooms of media and tell the journalists to cover stories in their favor as they live under their rule, Khaama Press reported.

It further stated that most of the prominent journalists have left jobs because they did not want to be used for propaganda for the Taliban.

The Home of Freedom of Speech has asked the IEA to stop censoring media and putting pressure on Afghan journalists and also asked international media advocates so that the lives of journalists are protected and the gain of past two decades are preserved.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Afghani SikhsAfghanistanAfghanistan GovtfreedomHindu AfghanistanHindus in AfghanistanJournalistsMediaMinorities In AfghanistanSikhs In AfghanistanTalibanTaliban Takes Overworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 14th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.