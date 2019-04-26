Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

MediaTek’s 5G chip arriving in India by year-end

MediaTek’s 5G chip arriving in India by year-end
April 26
11:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek has said it is set to introduce a 5G-enabled chipset in India by the end of this year to step up the competition around faster wireless data connections.

“5G is a very big focus area for us. The SoC (system-on-chip) will surely be launched by the end of the year and shipped next year,” Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, told IANS here.
The company is busy working on 5G-enabled chipsets.

“We came up with the M70 modem last year that provides 5G capabilities and it will be shipped later this year with a SoC which combines the modem and the CPU into one single chip,” Jain added.

The company, however, did not reveal an exact timeline for the SoC launch.
The chipset manufacturer announced its Helio M70 5G modem at the China Mobile Global Partner Conference in Guangzhou early last year.

The modem is among the industry’s first batch of 5G multi-mode modems with integrated baseband and 5gbps download speeds.
The Taiwanese firm has three facilities in India which focus on research and development. It opened its first R&D-focused center in Noida in 2004 while the one in Bengaluru was opened in 2014.
“Since 5G is a big focus, a lot of our research and development (R&D) efforts are going into 5G development,” said Jain.

With a headcount of 650 employees across these centres, the India R&D is the company’s third biggest in the world.
The chipset making major said it was also looking to boost its R&D strength in the country to more than 800 staffers.

“India holds an important place as a market and also in terms of the talent pool. We have around 650 people for R&D in India and we look to grow it further,” informed Jain.
The company has also joined hands with KaiOS Technologies – the maker of KaiOS mobile operating system (OS) for smart feature phones.

The partnership with KaiOS would help MediaTek chips to power 3G and 4G feature devices.
As part of this collaboraion, the KaiOS OS would run on the MediaTek 3G MT6572 platform and MediaTek MT6731 – a newly announced platform that can support dual-4G SIM cards in mobile devices.
The first batch of KaiOS-powered MT6572 and MT6731 3G/4G smart feature phones are expected to hit the market in the second quarter of this year. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.