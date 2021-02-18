‘Meena’s Special Diwali’: A must read book by Dipti Takru
India Post News Service
SAN JOSE, CA: The Festival of Lights, Diwali is celebrated by millions of Indians all over the world. ‘Meena’s Special Diwali’ is a fiction book that introduces children to the Indian festival of Diwali. The story revolves around a young girl, Meena, born and raised in the United States and her perspective on Diwali that leads to an interesting turn of events!
The chapter book is perfect for elementary and middle school students. The story is engaging and captures the true spirit of Diwali in a way that keeps the reader going till the very end. “Most families can find a personal connection at some point in the story. It is a great read for school teachers to their students to raise awareness about this important Indian festival,” said Dipti Takru, author of the book.
Dipti is an educator who has been teaching at Bay Area, California schools for the past fifteen years. She has found there are few multicultural books available at schools and libraries that celebrate the diversity we find in today’s classrooms. “What better way to introduce today’s youth to worldwide traditions than through books,” noted Dipti.
‘Meena’s Special Diwali’ is available on Amazon worldwide as an ebook and paperback. www.amazon.com/Meenas-Special-Diwali-Dipti-Takru-ebook/dp/B08W4NMNPW