Meenu Agarwal’s shares the upcoming trends of 2022 Interior Designs

Afloat with optimism and newness, New Year by its nature arrives with a fresh start. On similar lines, nowadays, interior design is about customers’ love affair with personal expressions, and a well-appointed approach that is of exceptional quality and craftsmanship. The forecast for 2022 luxury design trends are knocking on our doors – from indoor plants and multifunctional spaces to more personal and nuanced approach to interiors, there are several trends to expect for the year ahead and beyond. To transform a space into something one can call their sanctuary, Meenu Agarwal, Founder and Director of MADS Creations punches the perfect blend of expertise and personality reflection of her patrons to carve out luxurious landscapes. Inborn with the instinctive ability to unite interior art and luxury, she impeccably brews homes into lifestyles that feel bespoke in line with ever-evolving trends.

Versatile and Multifunctional spaces

The pandemic has led people and designers to make bones about the fact that homes are a place of safety and haven. There is a window of multiple opportunities within rooms. One-shot use spaces seem to be an affair of the bygone. With innovative room-dividing tactics, making the most of every corner is the new normal which can be achieved with elevated shelving, ladders, panels, and platforms. All of these elements can be added using variously tailored and artistic furniture pieces or distinct purposes leading to trendy aesthetics. Meenu Agarwal notes, “We will continue to see the rising demand for multifunctional and versatile spaces in the years to come as it portrays conventional and intelligent use of alcoves in houses. For instance, a nifty idea where a kitchen counter or dining island can twofold as a desk.”

Luxury Home Offices

Where the comfort and elegance of the space can certainly convey peace and tranquillity is something that serves as a home office. Whether it is occasional working or working from home, keeping handy a creative hub is the future for a lot of people. The increasing trend of home offices does not mean turning your bedroom into a workspace. It is important to have a dedicated zone in the house that is only for work where your brain knows that it’s time to produce and create. A workspace also gets you started quicker when your work gear is tidy and sorted. Stimulating your mind and encouraging productivity with the amalgamation of design and comfort is MADS Creation’s common thread to create the ultimate luxury home office.

Natural Light

To resonate with consumers and their shifted lifestyles in 2022 and beyond, incorporating natural light and pursuing organic forms in interior design becomes a superior choice. Flowing sunshine through big windows provides various health benefits like improved sleep, higher vitamin D levels and enhanced mental health. Meenu Agarwal says that for natural light to be used as its best, must be reflected on light floors so it can be bounced back across the entire room. It features a more minimalistic look especially if warmed up with soft textures and curated artwork. “If done nimbly, minimalism enhances the habitability of a space by effortlessly highlighting the central purpose of a room,” says the expert.

Contemporary Conservatory

“Nature-inspired designs are here to stay in 2022,” says the Director of MADS Creations. It is being noted that the latest luxury projects connect the homeowners to nature more than ever before. Lush greenery with aspirational rooms blends the outdoors with indoors. Homeowners are gravitating towards neutrals, greens, browns, natural grass cloth, unlacquered brass, and flora and fauna. Complete with an extended patio, tall plants and mini plants, and a contemporary conservatory brings the notion of outdoor living and organic elegance to every room in the house.

The inspired and luxurious home is achieved by scrupulously combining colour, form, and function throughout the space, adequately considering how each element works together cohesively as a whole. And, these trends will be here for a while, maybe even through the new decade, slowly gaining momentum with changing times. Bringing balance to these trends calls for the expertise of interior designers like Meenu Agarwal MADS Creations. The cord that runs through the process of interior design used by MADS Creation right from the beginning till the outcome is exactitude, each distinctly singing in its key of style, yet coming together in perfect harmony.

