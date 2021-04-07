India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce first Netflix series ‘Heart of Invictus’
April 07
11:57 2021
WASHINGTON: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first project with Netflix will focus on one of the Duke of Sussex’s most passionate causes. The first series, backed by the power couple, will take their fans behind the scenes of the Invictus Games.

As per People magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced its first series to hit the streaming service. The multi-episode docuseries, titled ‘Heart of Invictus’, is in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Harry, is a patron.
The Invictus Games is a Paralympics-style competition for wounded service personnel and veterans founded by Harry in 2014.

‘Heart of Invictus’ will follow athletes as they prepare for the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, now set to take place in 2022.

Prince Harry spoke about the series and said, “Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”

He added, “As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

Oscar-winning British director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara are set to lead the project. In addition to serving as an executive producer on ‘Heart of Invictus’, Prince Harry will also appear on camera in the docuseries.

The forthcoming series will join the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series will also follow the organisers as they work to prepare for the Games, postponed until next Spring, and as they partner with each nation’s team to support their competitors over the coming year.

Additionally, the Invictus Games Foundation serves as an executive producer on the series, and their participation “will provide significant funding to the organization.” The funds will support the foundation’s continued efforts of rehabilitating service members through sports.

Meghan and Harry signed a multi-year deal with Netflix last year. Their production company is set to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming exclusively for the streamer.

The couple stepped down as senior members of the British royal family in March and relocated to California in April. They have since purchased a property outside Santa Barbara. The duo, who is expecting their second child, most recently appeared on CBS alongside in a bombshell interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey. Markle and Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison, in May 2019. (ANI) 

