Mehbooba appeals to PM not to tinker with J-K’s special status, asks Governor to dispel rumour

SRINAGAR: The “gloves are finally off and India has chosen territory over people”, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday as speculations grew in Kashmir Valley about some possible major decisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Mehbooba, a former chief minister, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to tinker with the state’s special status and warned that the repercussions of such a move would not be good.

Mehbooba, along with leaders of other parties, called on Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday night and requested him to “dispel rumours that have caused a sense of panic in the valley”.

She said New Delhi seemed to be preparing “to rob” the people of Jammu and Kashmir of “whatever little is left to protect their unique identity”.

“You failed to win over the love of a single Muslim majority state which rejected division on religious grounds & chose secular India. The gloves are finally off & India has chosen territory over people,” the Peoples Democratic Party leader tweeted.

“(PDP founder and two-time chief minister) Mufti (Mohammad Sayeed) sahab would always say that whatever Kashmiris will get, it will be from their own country India. But today the same country seems to be preparing to rob them of whatever little is left to protect their unique identity,” she said in another tweet.

Addressing a press conference at her residence in the evening, she said if the prime minister wanted to win the hearts and minds of the people of Kashmir by talking about “Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat”, why was such an atmosphere being created where the people feel their identity was under threat.

“I am sure the people of the country want the people of J-K and not just the land. But the situation is such that it seems you think about J-K as an issue of territory. The whole territory is with you already,” she said.

Mehbooba said J-K was the only Muslim majority state which rejected the two-nation theory and joined with a secular and democratic India under difficult times on the conditions that its unique identity would be protected.

“There are constitutional guarantees for its protection. Today, it seems that attempts are being made to end those constitutional guarantees. There are many rumours.

“If you attack the state’s special identity for which the people have rendered immense sacrifices, then I think it is an excess on the people whose repercussions would not be good,” she said.

Mehbooba said she would meet leaders of other political parties in the valley to build a consensus over the issue and put up a united fight.

After the press conference, she called on NC president Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Conference leaders Sajad Lone and Imran Ansari, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement leader Shah Faesal.

“After a brief discussion, we called on Shri Satyapal Malik ji, Governor J&K & requested him to dispel rumours that’ve caused a sense of panic in the valley. Thankful to Farooq sahab, @sajadlone,@imranrezaansari and @shahfaesal for their time today,” she tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the former chief minister expressed hope that Kashmir would not be “used as a red herring to distract masses from the real issues”.

“The economy is in free fall but I hope like always Kashmir isn’t used as a red herring to distract masses from the real issues. Such a move will have catastrophic consequences & push Kashmiris to the brink,” she said.

Mehbooba said for a state that is often referred to as the crown of India, “the uncaring and callous treatment meted out to its people is disconcerting”.

“Ideally some sort of clarification should’ve been issued. Instead, a misinformation campaign is being run while an uneasy calm prevails in Kashmir,” she said as the valley remained on the edge even as a fresh order asking Amarnath yatris and tourists to leave Kashmir was issued by the state administration.

In the aftermath of the order, people started buying essentials and lining up at petrol pumps to fill their vehicle fearing disturbances in the law and order situation.

“Complete chaos on the streets of Srinagar. People rushing to ATMs, petrol pumps & stocking up on essential supplies. Is GOI only concerned about the safety of yatris while Kashmiris have been left to their own devices?” she said as the city witnessed traffic jams at several places. PTI

Comments

comments