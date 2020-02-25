Something went wrong with the connection!

Melania shines at Happiness Class, Ivanka wears Anita Dongre for ceremonial

February 25
13:59 2020
Melania shines at Happiness Class, Ivanka wears Anita Dongre for ceremonial1NEW DELHI: US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday chose a block printed dress with flowers in myriad colours, as she attended a “Happiness Class” in a Delhi school, while her daughter Ivanka chose a white sherwani and pants for the ceremonial at Raj Bhawan, alongside US President Donald Trump in a black suit and red tie.

Melania Trump visited Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Moti Bagh here and was greeted by children waving flags of both countries. The First Lady was welcomed with a garland and tilak on her forehead by a young girl, dressed in colorful traditional attire for the event.

The school has been making preparations for months in the wake of the expected visit. Always one to be dressed to the occasion, Ivanka Trump joined her father at the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan dressed in all white. Ivanka was seen in a white sherwani and pants by designer Anita Dongre which featured a Nehru Collar and enamel coat buttons. She accessorised her look with a pair of traditional Polki earrings set in gold. IANS

