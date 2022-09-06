Melbourne Stars sign Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues for WBBL Season 8

MELBOURNE: Melbourne Renegades announced on Tuesday that the Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues has signed with the club for the eighth season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

A consistent top-order batter, Rodrigues scored 333 runs at a strike rate of over 116 last season.

Rodrigues made her debut for India in 2018 against South Africa at the age of just 17. Rodrigues has since represented India in 58 T20 Internationals, 21 ODIs and played in two ICC T20 World Cups for her nation, including the 2020 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Rodrigues said that she cannot wait to return to Melbourne to be a part of the Stars in WBBL|08.

“I am super excited to be a part of the Stars family. I’ve been told that I’m the first-ever Indian to sign for the Stars and it is my honour to do so,” Rodrigues said in an official statement released by Melbourne Stars.

“Melbourne has always been my favourite city in Australia and I can’t wait to get back there!” she added. General Manager Blair Crouch said her signature is a landmark day for the club. “We have a huge following in India and to add a player of Jemimah’s quality to our squad is a huge coup for the club. I’m sure Jemimah will quickly become a fan favourite and we look forward to seeing her as part of the Stars Family in WBBL|08,” Crouch said.

Rodrigues will complete her commitments in the Asia Women’s Cup for India before joining the Melbourne Stars squad.

Current WBBL|08 squad: Meg Lanning, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Jemimah Rodrigues (IND) and Annabel Sutherland. (ANI)

