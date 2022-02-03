India Post News Paper

Mercury dips in Delhi as rain, wind return

February 03
10:31 2022
NEW DELHI: Delhi residents woke up to a light shower of rain on Thursday morning which pushed the minimum temperature in the city to 11 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky and light rain with thunderstorms in Delhi today.
It has also predicted light or moderate rainfall in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh on February 3 and 4 with its peak intensity on February 3.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed of 20-30 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram) during the next two hours,” IMD said in a tweet at 7 am.

IMD in its weather update earlier had predicted light to moderate intensity rain accompanied with thunderstorms in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, the air quality today remained in the “very poor” category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 318, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). (ANI)

