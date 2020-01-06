Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Merkel, Macron, Johnson urge Iran not to flout nuclear deal

Merkel, Macron, Johnson urge Iran not to flout nuclear deal
January 06
11:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BERLIN: The leaders of Germany, France and Britain on Sunday urged Iran to drop measures that go against the 2015 nuclear deal, after Tehran announced it would no longer abide by a limit on enrichment.

“We call on Iran to withdraw all measures that are not in line with the nuclear agreement,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British PM Boris Johnson said in a joint statement.

The 2015 agreement negotiated between Iran and the UN Security Council permanent members — Britain, France, China, Russia and the United States — plus Germany offered Tehran relief from stinging sanctions in return for curbs to prevent it acquiring nuclear weapons.

But US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the deal last year had largely left it in tatters, with Iran in turn progressively dropping key commitments in the accord.

With tensions rising following the US drone strike at Baghdad airport that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and top Iraqi military figure Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the European leaders also urged Iran to refrain from taking “further violent actions or support for them.”

“It is crucial now to de-escalate. We call on all the players involved to show utmost restraint and responsibility.” The European leaders also pleaded with the parties to not jeopardise a battle against IS jihadists, after the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution demanding that thousands of US troops be ousted.

“Preserving the (anti-IS) coalition is of great importance in this context. We call on the Iraqi authorities to continue to provide the coalition with the necessary support,” they said.

The US soldiers stationed across Iraqi bases are deployed as part of the broader international coalition, invited by the Iraqi government in 2014 to help fight IS.

The joint statement issued by the three leaders came hours after they spoke on the phone.

Earlier Sunday, a German government spokesman said the three leaders agreed to cooperate towards reducing tensions in the region. AFP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

  • Yes (64%, 28 Votes)
  • No (36%, 16 Votes)

Total Voters: 44

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Merkel, Macron, Johnson urge Iran ... - https://t.co/eU9YcVdIas Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/xuLKBjL4wd
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 6, 2020, 5:39 am

#Britain will not lament death of #Soleimani: PM Johnson - https://t.co/sBKiKtV207 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Fy1zrouzPF
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 6, 2020, 5:36 am

#Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used for any regional ... - https://t.co/Og20SiFzxg Get your news featured… https://t.co/gOdXqlSoiY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 6, 2020, 5:34 am

#Guwahati T20I called off due to wet patches on pitch - https://t.co/jgrRbRNk2D Get your news featured use… https://t.co/zOd9ogbnqo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 6, 2020, 5:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.