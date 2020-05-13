Mexico in talks with US, Canada to coordinate response to COVID-19

MEXICO: Mexico has been in talks with the US and Canada to address common challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foreign Ministry has said.

“The dialogue has allowed the three countries to identify shared challenges and best practices to deal with the pandemic,” said the Ministry in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the weekly calls between Deputy Secretary of Foreign Affairs Julian Ventura and his US and Canadian counterparts, Stephen Biegun and Marta Morgan, have enabled the three countries to strengthen coordination for the repatriation of nationals from other parts of the world, monitor channels for the delivery of essential medical supplies, and supervise border management, Xinhua news agency reported.

The trilateral exchange is part of the ongoing dialogue on issues such as economic and health cooperation, and transportation of people and essential goods, it said, adding that Mexico will continue to promote regional cooperation through institutional mechanisms.

Mexico declared a national health emergency at the end of March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country has, to date, registered 36,327 cases and 3,573 deaths.

