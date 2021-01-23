India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

MHA asks States, UTs to protect, rehabilitate transgenders

MHA asks States, UTs to protect, rehabilitate transgenders
January 23
10:27 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written a letter to all chief secretaries of Union Territories and states on protection of rights of transgender persons and also directed them to sensitise police and prison officials in this regard.

The Ministry has also said that all states are required to protect and rehabilitate transgenders.
“The law mandates adequate steps to be taken by the State Governments/Union Territories for not only providing for welfare measures to be taken but steps to be taken for rescue, protection and rehabilitation of a transgender person,” read the MHA’s letter.

The MHA has said that under section 18 of the Transgenders (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, it is a punishable offence in case anyone compels or entices a transgender person to indulge in the act of forced or bonded labour other than any compulsory service for public purposes imposed by the government.

While giving details of the act, MHA said if someone denies a transgender person the right of passage to a public place or obstructs such person from using or having access to a public place to which other members have access to or a right to use, forces or causes a transgender person to leave the household, village or other place of residence, it also falls under the category of punishable offence.

The MHA highlighted that harming or injuring or endangering the life, safety, health or well-being, whether mental or physical, of a transgender person or tending to do acts including causing physical abuse, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse and economic abuse is also a punishable offence.

“Rule 11 provides for adequate measures to be taken to prevent non-discrimination of transgender persons, including setting up of a Transgender Protection Cell under the charge of District Magistrate in each District and a State Level Cell under the Director General of Police, to monitor cases of offences against transgender persons and ensure timely registration, investigation and prosecution of such offences,” read the letter.

“You are requested to initiate necessary measures in terms of the Act immediately and undertake necessary sensitization programmes for the police and prison officials,” the MHA stated. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    In saga of immigration, Indians ... - https://t.co/YbNbg9POTQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - January 23, 2021, 6:21 am

    India has world's largest #Diaspora: UN - https://t.co/LknW6zxtqF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - January 23, 2021, 6:17 am

    Former US general Austin will be first ... - https://t.co/n6ZWyHtrcK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - January 23, 2021, 6:14 am

    Here's when Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchan Pandey' will release - https://t.co/iYoUCI2Txs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #AkshayKumar #BachchanPandey #BachchanPandeyReleaseDate #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #Movies
    h J R

    - January 23, 2021, 6:09 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.