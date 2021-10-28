India Post News Paper

MHA extends COVID-19 restrictions in country till Nov 30

October 28
15:56 2021
NEW DELHI: Ahead of the festive season, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday extended the COVID-19 restrictions across the country till November 30 to prevent any further spread of the pandemic.

Notably, India recorded its highest COVID-19 recovery rate today since March 2020 at 98.20 per cent, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the ministry, the recovery of 17,095 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,36,14,434.

With 16,156 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total active caseload has reached 1,60,989.

Meanwhile, the Centre will soon start a mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ in poor-performing districts aiming to achieve full vaccination by the end of November, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday. (ANI)

